Submission: SJP condemns Daily Bruin editorial cartoon

It has come to the attention of Students for Justice in Palestine that the Daily Bruin published a political cartoon that conveyed anti-Semitic tropes in a portrayal of the current Israeli prime minister.

We first and foremost ask the Daily Bruin to clarify that the illustrator of the cartoon has no affiliation with SJP.

Although SJP has repeatedly condemned the policy of the Israeli government with regards to its oppression of Palestinians, it is not and has never been our intention to demonize the Jewish community.

We recognize that caricatures of Jewish politicians and businessmen have been historically employed to emphasize Jews’ ethnic differences and imply their duplicity, and that this cartoon has made some Jewish students feel unwelcome and unsafe.

Students for Justice in Palestine condemns the publication of this cartoon, as we condemn all efforts to perpetuate stereotypes about any racial, ethnic or religious group. We oppose all forms of bigotry and work to promote a world that respects the rights and dignities of all people.

Schmitt, Gardner, Mansour, Kureh and Kuria are members of Students for Justice in Palestine board.