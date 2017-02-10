Friday, February 10
Gallery: Bruin basketball gets revenge on the Ducks 82-79
UCLA basketball defeats Coastal Carolina 84-71
For a team that supposedly entered the year lacking an identity, UCLA hasn’t taken long to find one
Throwback Thursday: 2012-2013 season against the Wildcats
When playing the Arizona Wildcats in Pauley Pavilion last year, UCLA defeated Arizona 74-69
UCLA Bruins face defeat against No. 2 Oregon Ducks
A week after its loss to Stanford, UCLA football faced another Pac-12 powerhouse on Saturday in the Oregon Ducks