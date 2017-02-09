UCLA men’s basketball trails Oregon 48-39 at halftime

Last time UCLA and Oregon met, a buzzer-beating fade-away 3-pointer snapped the Bruins’ perfect record in Eugene.

The momentum continued for the Ducks in the first half of the rematch as No. 5 Oregon leads No. 10 UCLA 48-39.

The Ducks hit 6-of-15 from behind the arc and their swarming zone defense kept the Bruins off balance all night. UCLA turned the ball over seven times, leading to 10points off turnovers for Oregon.

The Bruins trailed by as many as 19 points before a late flurry brought them back into the game. Senior guard Bryce Alford hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead into single digits and awakened an erupting Pauley Pavilion.

The Bryce Alford 3-pointer that woke up Pauley Pavilion. pic.twitter.com/not7fXF48Z — Derrek Li (@DerrekLi) February 10, 2017

Then he drew a foul on a 3-point attempt the next possession down the floor before draining another a few minutes later. In total, Alford finished the half with 12 points and hit 3-of-4 of his 3s.