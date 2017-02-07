Tuesday, February 7

Trivial Pursuits Tuesday: Campus Wi-Fi

February 7, 2017
The Quad unleashes its newest weekly podcast called Trivial Pursuits Tuesday. Each week, the Daily Bruin’s blogging section will express the trivial campus concerns students have itched to deliver since their freshman days. This week, Quad Editor Kelly Yeo is joined by Assistant Opinion Editor Keshav Tadimeti, where they talk about one of the biggest frustrations faced by students at the birthplace of the internet: spotty Wi-Fi.

Keshav Tadimeti

Keshav Tadimeti is one of the current Daily Bruin assistant Opinion editors. He tends to write about the student body and administration, and blogs frequently about computer science.

