Radio: Student shares passion for Balkan music

February 7, 2017
(Hannah Johnson/Daily Bruin)

Daily Bruin Radio reporter Alana Mouchard met with Anna Kouchnerov, a fourth-year music performance student. Anna has used her time at UCLA to study classical violin at the Herb Alpert School of Music. Anna hopes to continue the legacy of the Balkan Ensemble, a group of five musicians and about 25 vocalists dedicated to learning and performing music from Bulgaria, Greece, Serbia, Albania and other southeast European countries. Listen to Anna talk about her music, and hear a sample of what traditional Balkan music sounds like.

Austin Ma

