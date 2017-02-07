Wednesday, February 8

No Offense, But: Sigma C.H.A.I. and supersonic jets

February 7, 2017
This week on No Offense, Chris Campbell and Keshav Tadimeti are joined by assistant Radio director Douglas Hsieh, where they talk about Sigma C.H.A.I., an initiative led by one of the undergraduate student government’s general representatives to bridge the gap between Greek life and those outside of it. Later, they fasten their seat belts and travel faster than the speed of sound to talk about supersonic jets and the reality – and rebirth – of the technology.

