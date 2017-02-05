Offense fueled by improved defense drives UCLA to victory over Washington

Yes, five Bruins scored in double figures.

Yes, freshman guard Lonzo Ball launched 3 after 3 from NBA range, sinking four of his seven attempts.

But No. 11 UCLA’s (21-3, 8-3 Pac-12) dominating 107-66 win over Washington (9-14, 2-9) and Washington’s star freshman Markelle Fultz came because of defense.

Coach Steve Alford credited his team’s movement, which also fueled their offense, as being key in their bounce back this week.

In consecutive losses to Arizona and USC, UCLA’s defense struggled, with stagnant movement and nonexistent communication.

The team’s defensive efficiency, after adjusting for pace, was just No. 126 in the country according to Ken Pomeroy.

After Saturday’s performance in Seattle, it rose to 117th.

“I thought the big difference was our defense. By far it was our best,” Alford said. “We had more kills, which is three in a row for us that is something we chart, than we have had all year. I just thought we were active. We got a lot of deflections and that led to open court play which our guys are really good in.”

The Bruins disrupted the Huskies’ offense from the get-go, forcing 20 turnovers and converting them into 18 points by the end of the game.

The visitors, who swept the Washington schools for the first time since 2004, focused on stopping freshman point guard Fultz, who put up 25 points, but shot just nine-of-19 from the floor.

“That was the game we wanted to play. It was the game plan we had coming in,” said senior guard Bryce Alford. “We knew that they were a pretty good offensive team, but to hold a team that averages 80 to the mid 60’s is big time for us.”

Holding the Huskies under 70 points for just the third time this season and notching the second largest margin of victory ever at Washington also meant capitalizing on rebounds.

UCLA, which averages 36.5 rebounds per game in conference play, out-rebounded Washington 41-29.

The catalyst behind the Bruins’ successful rebounding and defensive efforts was Ball.

Ball finished with 22 points and added six rebounds, five assists, four steals and a block on a Fultz jumper in the first half.

“He can beat you a lot of ways. He had five deflections at halftime,” Steve Alford said. “He beats you with his defense, he beats you with his ability to create for himself, and he can create for others.”

For Ball, the key to his showing was simple, and the win against fellow top-NBA prospect Fultz was just the beginning.

“Just focus,” Ball said. “We know what time of the year it is and we have to get ready for March.”