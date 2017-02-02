The Quad: A guide to the closest campus vending machines

Maybe you have an hour gap before your last discussion of the day, or maybe you’re desperate for caffeine before your 8 a.m. lecture but the line at Kerckhoff is 20-people long. Perhaps it’s your time-of-the-month and an insatiable craving for Rice Krispies has consumed you. In these times of need, we call on the closest vending machine on campus.

However, good things don’t always come that easily. Though I’m not a frequent patron of campus vending machines, it seems like every time I try to use one I get blocked by incompatible payment methods. Either the machine only takes credit card, but I didn’t have mine in my backpack, or it takes BruinCard, but I’m out of money in my Easy Pay account.

If you’ve ever faced this frustration, don’t worry – I’ve got you and your Hot Cheetos addiction covered. Although all machines take cash, some on campus take credit card, BruinCard or sometimes both. For your convenience, here is a map of some of the most common vending machine spots, what payment they take and if they include a microwave.