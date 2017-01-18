Women’s basketball builds on win streak heading into USC match ups

No. 13 UCLA women’s basketball (13-4, 4-2 Pac-12) and USC (10-7, 1-5 Pac-12) are nearly identical on paper statistically with respect to per-game averages in points, field goal percentage, assists, steals and blocks. However, the two appear to be on different paths heading into their upcoming match ups Wednesday and Sunday.

After dropping back-to-back games on the road in conference play, the Bruins have built their first two-game win streak of the new year, relying on their defense to produce stops and to ignite their offense.

“Where we play at a really high level is getting more possessions than our opponents,” Close said. “That allows us to play the pace of game that we want to play. And while we may not be the best shooting team, but if we get ‘X’ amount more shots, we have a higher chance to win. That’s our identity. We’re going to get more possessions than our opponents.

UCLA is coming off its 79-63 win against Oregon where it was able to cause 20 turnovers while only forfeiting the ball eight times. Together, coupled with 15 steals and 20 offensive rebounds, the Bruins were able to find 18 more scoring opportunities than the Ducks.

The team scored 42 points in the paint, headlined by junior forward Monique Billings’ career-high 30 points. Four starters scored in double-digits and junior guard Jordin Canada was just two rebounds shy of a triple-double to go with 13 points and 13 assists.

“I didn’t want to feel like I felt last weekend (during the two losses to Washington teams),” said Billings following her career performance. “That hurt. So that was my focus – just to keep the game simple and do what I know to do.”

Meanwhile, USC is in the midst of a five game losing streak after starting 10-2 – most recently, a 74-60 defeat by No. 10 Oregon State.

USC coach Cynthia Cooper-Dyke pointed to the team’s inconsistency on both sides of the court with its defensive effort and offensive shot selection in its eventual home loss. The Trojans shot just 35.8 percent from the field and 58.3 percent from the charity stripe in their sixth consecutive loss to the Beavers.

Against USC, the Bruins will face a towering frontcourt featuring five players standing 6-foot-3 or taller.

“It’s not anything unusual,” Close said. “Most top teams are going to have big front line and I think we’ve chosen to go small-ball a couple of the times. We have the option to play two bigs if we need to. We have some creative ways to get high-percentage shots in some nontraditional ways.”

Particularly against the Trojans’ leading scorer in junior forward Kristen Simon, averaging 15.7 points and 9.7 rebounds, Close has instructed her players to deny her of the ball in the post.

“It’s going to be a matter of defending her before she gets the ball,” Close said, “If you wait and let her back you down and get deep position, she’s just too good. She’s really worked on her game and made herself more of a complete basketball player. It’s about doing your work early and trying to get her further away from the basket so we can win the physicality battle.”

Simon has racked up seven double-doubles in the Trojans’ first 15 games before missing the last two due to personal reasons. Her status in the next game is still unconfirmed.

Still, despite their intimidating size, the Trojans nevertheless hold a 635-618 rebounding deficit on the season. And while both teams like to exploit their opponents’ turnovers, the Bruins hold a larger turnover margin than the Trojans at +5.0 and +2.4 respectively.

The two teams split the season series last year, in large part due to the turnovers, which Close attributes to a strong factor and point of emphasis the Bruins have been focusing on in preparation.

“If those numbers stay in our favor, I think we’ll win the game,” said Close. “But that’s really going to be the battle and game plan. Both of us are going to really want to try and create turnovers and control the rebounds. And whichever team is actually going to be able do that is probably going to be the winner of the game.”