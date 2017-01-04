UCLA’s Prince Ali, Alex Olesinski to redshirt 2016-17 basketball season

Prince Ali and Alex Olesinski have decided to redshirt the 2016-17 season as announced by UCLA on Wednesday evening.

Neither player appeared in a game yet this season, but have resumed practicing with the No. 4 Bruins (14-1, 1-1 Pac-12).

Ali underwent surgery this summer to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. The sophomore guard averaged 3.9 points and 1.1 rebounds in 11.8 minutes per game last year as UCLA finished 15-17.

Olesinski, a sophomore from New Mexico, has been out with a stress reaction in his left foot since early November.

The forward averaged 1.2 points and 2.0 rebounds in 7.0 minutes per game last season.

Even with Olesinski and Ali unable to play until next season, the Bruins still have more depth on the bench than in recent years with eight players getting regular minutes.

UCLA will face Cal (10-4, 1-1 Pac-12) on Thursday evening in their first conference home game of the season.