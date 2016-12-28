UCLA men’s basketball suffers first season loss to Oregon in final seconds

EUGENE, Ore. — By any measure, Lonzo Ball was pretty quiet for the first half of play.

Three points on three shots with three rebounds and three assists. Perhaps most surprising, the freshman guard – who averaged 43.3 percent from distance coming into the game – shot 0-for-4 from the 3-point line.

No. 2 UCLA (13-1, 0-1 Pac-12) trailed No. 21 Oregon (12-2, 1-0 Pac-12) 52-47 at the half and was still down four points with under 11 minutes left in the game.

Then Ball took over.

In less than two minutes, he hit three straight 3s and that four-point deficit immediately turned into a five-point Bruin lead.

But somehow, it wasn’t enough. UCLA held a four-point lead with 24 seconds left in the game after Ball hit what should have been the game-clinching shot.

The Ducks cut it to 1 off freshman guard Payton Pritchard’s 3. Then senior guard Bryce Alford headed to the free-throw line with 10 seconds left to try and up the lead up to three.

He missed the first shot of the 1-and-1. With no timeouts, Oregon ran the down the court off the rebound.

The ball found itself in Dillon Brooks’ hands, who pulled up and sank the final blow in a thriller of a game. 89 Oregon, 87 UCLA. Final.

Just like that, UCLA’s perfect record falls in the first Pac-12 conference game of the year.