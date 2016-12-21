Midfielder Jose Hernandez signs deal with Real Salt Lake, turns pro

Sophomore midfielder Jose Hernandez has signed a deal with MLS club Real Salt Lake, the team’s general manager Craig Waibel announced Monday morning.

Hernandez will forfeit two remaining years of eligibility with his professional contract.

The former four-star recruit out of Vista Grande High School had trained at Real Salt Lake’s Arizona-based academy and was called up to the team’s reserves multiple times.

The 2016 Pac-12 Co-Player of the Year and last year’s Pac-12 Freshman of the Year led the Bruins to two NCAA Tournament appearances and earned third-team All-American honors this year.

UCLA ended the season 10-8-2 with Hernandez starting all 20 games and finishing second on the team in points and goals.