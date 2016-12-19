UCLA becomes first school to receive over 100,000 freshman applications

More than 100,000 students applied to UCLA for fall 2017, making it the first American university to surpass that milestone, UCLA officials announced Monday.

About 8 percent more California high school seniors applied, an increase from 58,900 to 63,500 students. Domestic and international nonresident applications increased by about 2 percent, from about 38,100 to 38,600 students.

More underrepresented minorities applied to UCLA, with a 15.7 percent increase in Pacific Islander applicants from last year, 9.4 percent increase in Chicano/Latino applicants and 4.5 percent increase in African American students.

A slightly larger number of applicants would come from low-income families or be the first in their families to go to college.

UCLA has received more than 100,000 freshman and transfer applications combined for the past three years. Transfer application data is not yet available because the University of California extended the transfer deadline to Jan. 3.

In a statement, UCLA officials said the increased applicant pool would help the campus enroll more California students. Under a budget deal with the state, the UC pledged to enroll 2,500 more California students next year in exchange for more state funding.

This year, UCLA enrolled about 750 more students than it did for the 2015-2016 school year. Rebecca Kendall, UCLA spokesperson said enrollment targets for next year have not yet been set and are expected in January.

UC San Diego and UC Irvine were the next most-applied to campuses, with about 88,400 and 85,000 applicants, respectively.