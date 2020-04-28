Daishen Nix decommits from UCLA men’s basketball to play in NBA G League

Daishen Nix is no longer a Bruin.

The five-star recruit out of Las Vegas has broken his commitment to UCLA men’s basketball and will instead sign with the NBA G League to pursue a professional career, The Athletic reported Tuesday. Nix was rated as the nation’s No. 1 point guard in the class of 2020 and was the first prospect coach Mick Cronin earned a commitment from at UCLA.

Nix is the third top-level recruit to spurn the NCAA in favor of the G League this month, joining fellow five-stars Jalen Green and Isaiah Todd.

The new G League model allows high school students to skip college and get paid up to $500,000 for one year in the NBA’s developmental league. Nix’s contract is expected to pay him roughly $300,000 next season, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported.

Nix and the other recruits who took this path will still be eligible to declare for the 2021 NBA Draft.

With Nix gone, the Bruins’ 2020 recruiting class is made up of four-star shooting guard Jaylen Clark. Small forward Johnny Juzang, a former four-star recruit, is set to transfer from Kentucky to UCLA and is awaiting the status of his immediate eligibility waiver.

Rising redshirt sophomore guard Tyger Campbell will once again be the lone point guard in Cronin’s rotation next season. Campbell played at least 33 minutes in each of UCLA’s final 10 games this year after missing his entire freshman season with a torn ACL.