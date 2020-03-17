CAP suspends all performances, shifts shows to next season

The Center for the Art of Performance at UCLA has suspended performances for the rest of the 2019-2020 season in response to COVID-19.

In an emailed statement on Tuesday, CAP said it plans on integrating the shows into the 2020-2021 season as they work to reschedule with each performer. The decision was made in order to prioritize the health of staff members, supporters and artists, the email said. Affected events include Ladysmith Black Mambazo, “Fly Higher: Charlie Parker At 100” and David Sedaris. A full list of postponed and canceled performances is located on their website.

Previously, CAP had postponed performances at both Royce Hall and The Theatre at Ace Hotel only through April 10. The decision comes days after The Fowler Museum at UCLA suspended all galleries and upcoming events.

Ticket holders will be automatically refunded for all ticket costs and fees. CAP will send those who purchased tickets with cash or a mailed check.