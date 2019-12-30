Tuesday, December 31

In the news:

Illustration: Halloween

By , , and


Posted:
December 30, 2019
10:25 pm

Illustrations


Standalone_ONLINE copy

 Share

 Tweet

Standalone_ONLINE copy

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit
Cody Wilson |
Editorial Cartoon

Wilson is an editorial cartoonist.

Bridgette Baron |
Illustrations Contributor

contact

Emily Dembinski |
Illustrations Contributor

contact

Andrea Grigsby |
Illustrations and Cartoons Director

Grigsby is the Illustrations and Cartoons editor of the Daily Bruin. She was last year's Cartoons beat.

contact

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2019 the Daily Bruin