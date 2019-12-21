Graphic:Democratic National Committee 2019 Debate

Brentwood 1 bed, $2190, new carpets, paint. 1236 McClellan Dr. Patio, half-block from Wilshire. Close to UCLA freeways. 310-826-8641 • Apartments for Rent

Brentwood $2190/mo. Cozy 2 bed, 1 bath, new paint, no pets. 1333 Barry Ave. Close to UCLA, shopping, restaurants, buses, freeways. 310-826-8641 • Apartments for Rent

601 Westholme Ave 2BD + 2BA condo style units directly across street from campus. $3600-$3800. Available now! Call 310-395-7272. • Apartments for Rent

PART TIME OFFICE CLERK. Property Management company in WLA needs office clerk for approx. 12 to14 hours per week. We manage large Mobile Home Parks and Apartments. Duties consist of assisting the office manager with the processing and payment of approximately 100 bills per week, and other clerical tasks. Would prefer someone who can work Wed & Thurs. Exact hours are very flexible. Informal office no dress code. $16.00 per hour. 3109903083 • Help Wanted

Hi! We're Looking for a Fun-Loving Female After-School Nanny/Tutor for 2 Kids (Girl 8 and Boy 5). Starting Feb 2020, 5 Days a Week (M/W/F 2:30p-6p, T/Th 1:30p-6p) at our Venice House, ($22/Hour + Gas/Expenses) Must be Super Reliable and Love Kids with a Safe Car and Excellent Driving Record. Responsible for School Pick Up, Shuttling to Activities, Help with Homework, Snack Prep, Light Cleaning. Parents are UCLA Alumni. Please Email Resume or Linkedin with Short Bio to: [email protected] • Child Care Wanted

Entry level management for marketing and sales. Inglewood/Culver City area. E-mail resume to [email protected] • Career Opportunities