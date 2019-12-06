Saturday, December 7

In the news:

UCPD searching for man who allegedly punched student in head at Hedrick Hall

By


Posted:
December 6, 2019
6:33 pm

Campus, Crime, News


University police are attempting to identify a man allegedly involved in a battery against a student at Hedrick Hall. The man allegedly punched the student in the head and face before walking southbound on Gayley Avenue. (Daily Bruin file photo)

University police are attempting to identify a man allegedly involved in a battery against a student at Hedrick Hall. The man allegedly punched the student in the head and face before walking southbound on Gayley Avenue. (Daily Bruin file photo)

 Share

 Tweet

A man allegedly committed battery against a student at Hedrick Hall on Wednesday, according to a crime alert.

University police are searching for a man that allegedly yelled at and punched the student in the head and face as he was studying Wednesday at around 12:45 p.m. The man then walked southbound on Gayley Avenue from Saxon Suites, according to the crime alert.

UCPD is attempting to identify the man, who witnesses described as white, with long black-and-gray hair in a bun, 30 to 40 years old, 6-foot to 6-foot-2-inches inches tall, and about 190 pounds. The man also carried a black backpack and wore a dark blue sweater, a white long-sleeved collared shirt, a burgundy leather jacket, blue jeans and blue sneakers.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information can contact UCPD at 310-825-1491 and refer to report #19-2890.

Courtesy of UCPD
(Courtesy of UCPD)
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit
Martín Bilbao

Bilbao is the Assistant News editor for City and Crime. He is a fourth-year political science student who previously worked as a News contributor for Features and Student Life.

contact

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2019 the Daily Bruin