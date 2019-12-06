UCPD searching for man who allegedly punched student in head at Hedrick Hall

A man allegedly committed battery against a student at Hedrick Hall on Wednesday, according to a crime alert.

University police are searching for a man that allegedly yelled at and punched the student in the head and face as he was studying Wednesday at around 12:45 p.m. The man then walked southbound on Gayley Avenue from Saxon Suites, according to the crime alert.

UCPD is attempting to identify the man, who witnesses described as white, with long black-and-gray hair in a bun, 30 to 40 years old, 6-foot to 6-foot-2-inches inches tall, and about 190 pounds. The man also carried a black backpack and wore a dark blue sweater, a white long-sleeved collared shirt, a burgundy leather jacket, blue jeans and blue sneakers.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information can contact UCPD at 310-825-1491 and refer to report #19-2890.