Power outage affects over 5,000 residents in parts of Westwood, Brentwood

December 4, 2019
Approximately 5,700 Westwood and Brentwood residents lost power Wednesday, according to a Los Angeles Department of Water and Power spokesperson.

Over 5,000 Westwood and Brentwood residents lost power Wednesday.

Approximately 5,700 Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers in the Westwood and Brentwood areas were affected by a power outage Wednesday, said Michael Ventre, an LADWP spokesperson around 1:50 p.m. About an hour later, Ventre said the number of residents affected was down to 1,276 as power began to be restored.

Ventre said the outage had to do with a distribution center in Brentwood but added that officials were not able to pinpoint the exact areas affected in the two neighborhoods.

Residents reported several traffic lights in the Westwood area shut off as a result of the outage.

LADWP is currently working on repairs.

 

