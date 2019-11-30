UCLA football falls in final fight of season in first loss to California since 2016

This post was updated Dec. 1 at 12:10 a.m.

A diving interception in the first half kept the Bruins’ hopes alive, but one by the Golden Bears in the fourth quarter put the nail in the coffin Saturday night.

UCLA football (4-8, 4-5 Pac-12) lost to California (7-5, 4-5) 28-18 in the final game of its 2019 season, getting outscored 21-11 over the final three quarters. Junior cornerback Darnay Holmes’ pick in the waning minutes of the second quarter set the Bruins up for a field goal that cut the Bears’ lead to four heading into the break, but a late turnover by sophomore quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson stopped their comeback dead in its tracks.

The giveaway came less than a minute into the fourth quarter with UCLA facing a 10-point deficit. After the Bruins cut the Bears’ lead to three late in the third, Cal put together a 75-yard, six-play scoring drive and UCLA was back down by double-digits.

Thompson-Robinson looked deep toward redshirt junior tight end Devin Asiasi – who was in double coverage – but the ball was tipped and picked off by linebacker Kuony Deng. The turnover didn’t lead to Cal points, but it bled 4:15 off the clock and made a comeback even less likely for UCLA.

The teams traded punts to open the second half and Cal strung together an 83-yard drive to make it a two-possession game. Two red-zone penalties by the UCLA secondary – a holding by freshman defensive back Sitiveni Kaufusi and a pass interference by redshirt freshman cornerback Rayshad Williams – extended the drive and running back Christopher Brown Jr. finished it off with a 1-yard touchdown.

The Bruins nearly went three-and-out on the ensuing possession, but an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty by Bear linebacker Evan Weaver following a failed third-down conversion handed UCLA a first down.

That penalty opened the doors for the Bruins – who were down by 11 at the time – and despite capitalizing on it, their comeback effort fell short.

Redshirt freshman wideout Kyle Philips hauled in a screen pass and got wrapped up after only gaining a few yards, but he spun and managed to stay off the ground and turn it into a 39-yard reception. An offsides by Cal gave UCLA another 5 free yards, and the scoring drive was capped off by a 1-yard stuff by redshirt senior running back Joshua Kelley.

A successful two-point conversion from Thompson-Robinson to sophomore wide receiver Delon Hurt closed the gap to three.

Kelley led UCLA with 19 carries and 76 yards, marking the third straight game he finished with fewer than 100 yards. He was able to break the 1,000-yard mark for the second year in a row, wrapping up his UCLA career with 2,303 yards on the ground.

And while the Bruins were able to finish the season with one more win than they did their first year under coach Chip Kelly, the loss Saturday night meant UCLA would finish under .500 against in-state opponents for the first time in Kelly’s tenure.