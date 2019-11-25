Despite recent losses, football looks ahead to Senior Day game against Cal

The Bruins are not postseason eligible, but there is still something to play for.

UCLA football’s (4-7, 4-4 Pac-12) season finale against California (6-5, 3-5) at the Rose Bowl is also Senior Day, and coach Chip Kelly said the team will do everything in its power to give the seniors one last win to remember.

“Our message this week is the same one I told them immediately after the game,” Kelly said. “We have a small group of seniors, we’re obviously an extremely young football team but we owe it to them to send those guys out the right way.”

As Kelly alluded to, the Bruins have 11 seniors on their roster. However, he said the group played an integral role in helping him set a standard and culture when he arrived at the program in November 2017.

“(The seniors have) been outstanding for the two years we’ve been here,” Kelly said. “They’ve been the kind of guys you can count on every single day.”

Redshirt senior linebacker Josh Woods – who has played in 11 games this season despite missing the entirety of the 2018 season with a knee injury – never got the chance to experience a winning season during his career in Westwood. He said that although the team’s results weren’t always positive, he will always be thankful for the opportunity to serve as an on-field captain under Kelly.

“I think some of the biggest moments for me have been just being a captain,” Woods said. “I think that was huge for me, just seeing that I’m a captain and leader on a program like this meant a lot to me. Bigger than the wins and losses.”

Woods added that while a win on Saturday would be an ideal way to finish to his collegiate career, he more so wants the victory to be able to celebrate and enjoy one last moment with his teammates – especially redshirt senior running back Joshua Kelley.

“I’m trying to go out there, lay it all out and hopefully these seniors get a win,” Woods said. “I want to see my guy Kelley come off the field smiling, so that’s my goal.”

Redshirt junior tight end Devin Asiasi won’t be one of the guys playing in their final game Saturday – unless he enters the NFL Draft – but said he has a unique bond with this year’s senior class. Woods and senior center Boss Tagaloa were some of the first people Asiasi connected with when he transferred to UCLA from Michigan in March 2017.

Asiasi said that Saturday is simply a stepping stone for the seniors, not a goodbye.

“This game is bigger than just the football at the end of the day,” Asiasi said. “We make friends, we make relationships and bonds that last forever so it’s going to be a tough one, but at the same time, on to bigger and better things for them.”

Injury notes and updates

Chip Kelly said Monday that senior linebackers Krys Barnes and Lokeni Toailoa are going to do their best to be ready for what would be their final game with the program Saturday. Both players exited this past Saturday’s matchup against USC with injuries and did not return.

Sophomore linebacker Bo Calvert will also be available this weekend after missing the majority of the season because of an NCAA violation. However, because of his suspension, Calvert will not be able to redshirt this season despite playing in four or fewer games.