Graphic: Chip Kelly by the numbers
Posted:
November 22, 2019
12:00 am
Connon is the Sports editor and a writer for the football and men's basketball beats. He was previously an assistant Sports editor for the baseball, men's soccer, women's golf, men's golf and cross country beats. Connon currently contributes movie reviews for Arts & Entertainment as well. He was previously a reporter for the women's basketball and baseball beats.
Connon is a third-year communications major from Winchester, Massachusetts.