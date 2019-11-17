Women’s volleyball sweeps California, falls to Stanford over weekend

The Bruins played two three-set games, with opposite outcomes.

UCLA women’s volleyball (14-11, 9-7 Pac-12) swept No. 20 California (20-6, 10-6) on Friday – its first win in three games and second time the Bruins upset the Golden Bears this fall. UCLA was then swept by No. 4 Stanford (20-4, 14-2) on Sunday, despite previously beating the Cardinal at home Oct. 25.

Before this weekend’s games, coach Michael Sealy said getting off to an early lead and gaining some momentum was something that would likely be very important for a victory. This proved to be true for the winning teams in both of the Bruins’ matches.

In the first set against the Golden Bears on Friday, the Bruins got off to an early lead of 5-2 with four kills, and went on to record 17 kills in the eventual 25-17 set win.

UCLA recorded an even larger early lead in the second set, going up 8-2 against Cal. The Golden Bears racked up a five-point run to tie the set at 10-10, but the Bruins scored six straight points to take the lead 20-14, finishing the set 25-18.

UCLA also had an early 9-5 lead in the final set, and while Cal temporarily took the lead at 16-13, the Bruins closed out the sweep 26-24.

The Bruins were able to record a higher hitting percentage than the Golden Bears, who currently rank second in the Pac-12 in hitting percentage. UCLA recorded six fewer attacking errors than Cal, while collecting 45 kills, eight more than the Golden Bears.

Redshirt sophomore middle blocker Emily Ryan ended the game with a perfect hitting percentage, while senior outside hitter Savvy Simo and junior outside hitter Mac May led the team with 10 kills each.

“Getting to (Cal’s) blocks was really important,” Ryan said, “We were being aggressive in getting those points.”

UCLA’s match versus Stanford also featured early leads in two of the three sets, this time not in favor of the Bruins.

The Cardinal led for most of the first set, recording an early lead of 9-5. UCLA’s eight attacking errors and zero blocks helped Stanford secure a 25-18 set-win.

Stanford repeated its performance from the first set during the second set, getting off to a 7-3 lead in four-point run that helped stretch its lead to seven points, as it defeated UCLA 25-18.

During the third set of the match, the Bruins led the Cardinal 4-2 early on. However, Stanford scored 11 of the next 12 points, establishing a 13-6 lead that would not be overcome in the 25-20 set, clinching the Cardinal’s sweep.

UCLA recorded only two fewer kills than Stanford during Sunday’s match, but also logged 20 attack errors and five service errors that helped allowed the Cardinal victory.

As the Bruins head into their next few matches, Sealy said a clean game, without errors, will be one of his top priorities.

“(The goal is) playing as clean as we can, (and) taking care of the ball,” Sealy said. “If we deserve to win, we will win. If we don’t, we won’t.”