The governing board of the University of California met for the third day of its November meeting Thursday. The board held an open session to hear public comments.

Representatives from California Public Interest Research Group at UC Berkeley said they oppose the proposed cohort-based tuition model, which means that while students are given a fixed set of fees, there will be an increase in their tuition in the coming months. Bailey Henderson, a UC Berkeley student, said he is only in his first year but has already taken out a $30,000 loan. Any tuition increase could make his debt unmanageable, he added.

The CALPIRG representatives also requested funding for their New Voters Project to create an online forum for voters and send UC wide emails promoting involvement in the 2020 elections. The project will also create a California State Student Association website to remove informational barriers that prevent many college students from voting.

Polynesian students from UC Berkeley said they believe the construction of a 30-meter telescope on sacred indigenous land in Hawaii is a serious violation of indigenous people’s rights. They urged regent chair John Pérez, who has supported this minority group in the past, to encourage the rest of the regents to take action on their behalf.

UC Student Association president Varsha Sarveshwar said UCSA is concerned about the impact of proposed tuition increases, especially in the case of an economic turndown in the near future. She also said the UC budget must increase funding for counseling and legal staff for undocumented students.

Connor Strobel, president of the UC Graduate and Professional Council, said the UCs have come up short when it comes to substantive equality on campuses. He added the campuses are lacking in effective Campus Advocacy, Resources & Education offices and services for the disabled.

The board approved a new policy that will restrict the outsourcing of workers and ensure contract workers the same pay as UC employees doing similar jobs.