Monday, November 11
Gallery: Men’s water polo upset by USC at home
Gallery: UCLA men’s basketball wins in overtime against Oregon
With a score of 86-78 against Oregon, the Bruins took the last home game of the season
Gallery: Men’s basketball opens Pac-12 play, beats Washington State 96-82
UCLA Bruins took out a win against the Washington State Cougars behind a career-high scoring night for junior guard Aaron Holiday
Gallery: Beat ‘SC Tailgate & Rally
The Student Alumni Association held their annual Beat ‘SC rally, but in light of the current fire conditions in California, the pyre went unburned