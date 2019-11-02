UCLA football finds footing early to take 10-point lead against Colorado at half

The Bruins got off to their best start yet.

After three scoring plays in eight minutes during the first quarter, UCLA football (3-5, 3-2 Pac-12) holds a 17-7 lead over Colorado (3-5, 1-4) at the half. The Bruins’ 17-point first quarter made it their most productive opening quarter this season, but UCLA was then outscored 7-0 in the second.

The Bruins opened the game with a 57-yard drive that ended with a 16-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson to redshirt junior tight end Devin Asiasi. Thompson-Robinson threw for one first down on the drive and earned another on the ground with an 18-yard run.

The offense soon returned to the field for a five-minute possession that was paused by a timeout when the Bruins faced their first third down of the night. Thompson-Robinson scrambled to escape the Buffalo pass rush and extended the drive with a 21-yard run for another first down.

UCLA couldn’t convert its next third-down attempt, and senior kicker JJ Molson came out for a 28-yard field goal attempt, which was good.

The Bruin defense – which had held Colorado to three-and-outs on its first two drives – kept the pressure on Buffalo quarterback Steven Montez during Colorado’s third possession, sacking the senior for a 6-yard loss.

On the next play, senior linebacker Krys Barnes intercepted a pass and ran it back to the 7-yard line. The Bruins were pushed back to the Buffalo 45-yard line due to a penalty on the return, but Thompson-Robinson completed a long touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Ethan Fernea on the first play of the drive.

Colorado strung together its longest drive of the half early in the second quarter, keeping possession for 6:02 – compared to its next-longest possession that lasted just 2:10. The drive ended with a 2-yard touchdown run from Montez to make it a two-possession game.

The remaining eight minutes in the half went by without points from either side, as Colorado kicker James Stefanou missed a 47-yard attempt with four seconds remaining.

The Bruins will start the second half with the ball, and they will get back redshirt sophomore defensive back Jay Shaw, who was suspended for the first half because of a second-half targeting penalty against Arizona State on Oct. 26.