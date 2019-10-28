Brush fire breaks out near Getty Center, around 2 miles away from UCLA

This post was updated Oct. 28 at 7:51 a.m.

A brush fire is surging along the 405 Freeway on Monday morning near the Getty Center, as close as 2 miles from campus.

The Los Angeles Fire Department has ordered all residents west of the 405 Freeway and north of Sunset Boulevard, to as far as Mandeville Canyon Road in the north, to evacuate. The fire has now spread to over 500 acres as of 7:15 a.m.

All residents in the surrounding area should also be prepared to evacuate, an LAFD spokesperson said. Plumes of red smoke could be seen from the North Village early Monday morning.

The southbound 405 Freeway is completely closed from Valley Vista Boulevard to Sunset Boulevard as of a 6:15 a.m. LAFD alert. Over 10,000 structures are within the evacuation zone.

The fire is moving away from campus, according to a BruinAlert. UCLA Emergency Management is working with LAFD, and UCLA is outside the evacuation area.

UCLA Health has closed its Pacific Palisades clinic, though all other UCLA Health facilities are following their regular operation schedules.

There is no immediate threat to campus at this time, though traffic will be very difficult, said Administrative Vice Chancellor Michael Beck in an email statement. UCLA Fire is actively monitoring the fire, and will provide updates as more information is gathered, he added.

Evacuation centers are placed at Westwood Recreation Center, Van Nuys/Sherman Oaks Recreation Center, Stoner Recreation Center and Palisades Recreation Center for affected residents.