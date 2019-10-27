USAC fall 2019 special election: No endorsement for Justin Suarez for general representative

The board does not endorse Justin Suarez for general representative because of his lack of experience compared to his opposition and the relative vagueness of his plans to achieve his platform goals.

Suarez is involved in many organizations on campus, such as Queer Alliance and Asian Pacific Coalition, and has previous Undergraduate Students Association Council experience in the Office of the Internal Vice President. He is running on platforms that seek to provide a greater voice for marginalized communities, as he has deeply integrated himself into these groups and would like to be their spokesman on the council.

While Suarez has a passion for representation and increasing the presence of minorities, the board does not endorse him because his ideas for the position of general representative are not as comprehensive as those of his opponents.

With that in mind, he has solid experience with USAC and good ideas that have potential and should be developed further.