USAC fall 2019 special election: No endorsement for Harman Singh for general representative

Passion is important, but without knowing enough about the Undergraduate Students Association Council to navigate its treacherous personal politics, it doesn’t get very far.

And despite an abundance of it, it fails to qualify Harman Singh for the position of general representative.

The board does not endorse Singh for general representative because of his lack of USAC experience and plan to overcome issues that have plagued USAC in the past. Singh might have fared better in a less contentious election. Unfortunately, the fact he didn’t realize an election existed in spring further supports the board’s consensus that he is not prepared for the role.

But Singh has shown a sincere passion for his platforms, which include a desire to help marginalized communities put on an increased number of cultural events by providing them with spaces on campus. He also voiced a desire to work closely with student organizations to fulfill their needs on campus.

With his platforms and passion in mind, we urge him to continue working to help students.