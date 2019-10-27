USAC fall 2019 special election: Millen Srivastava endorsed for Financial Supports commissioner

Options for the Financial Supports commissioner candidate are limited, but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

Millen Srivastava, who will be alone on the FSC ballot, has work experience within Undergraduate Students Association Council, as well as a previous campaign under her belt. From this campaign, she plans to carry over her fundamental rights platform, which will see the formation of a centralized location on campus where students can access reproductive health services.

In addition to enacting her passion project, Srivastava plans to help offset student costs by supplying them with iClicker and goggle rental programs. She also said she would lobby administration to increase swipe values on campus and further fundraise student scholarships under the Centennial Campaign – which remains lacking on the part of the university.

Srivastava did not seem to have a specific plan laid out for how she wanted to achieve these things, and some platforms may even be impossible. The board is also concerned that her passion projects may overshadow her day-to-day duties as commissioner. But her confidence and experience in USAC indicate she has the necessary skills to adequately run the commission.

Already, Srivastava has taken advantage of her uncontested status and begun to attend USAC meetings and function as an intermediary while the council lacks an FSC representative.

The board did not endorse Srivastava when she initially ran in a competitive race for the president position.

But this time around, we are ready to be Millenaires.