UCLA football soundly secures victory over Arizona State after second-half scare

This post was updated Oct. 26 at 8:45 p.m.

The Bruins put together their most complete outing of the season, but it may have come at a cost.

Sophomore quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson exited UCLA football’s (3-5, 3-2 Pac-12) 42-32 upset victory over No. 24 Arizona State (5-3, 2-3) on Saturday night after taking a helmet to the left knee early in the fourth quarter.

Thompson-Robinson left the field without putting any pressure on the injured leg and was replaced by redshirt sophomore quarterback Austin Burton.

Before being knocked out of the game, Thompson-Robinson had completed 16 of his 23 pass attempts to seven different receivers for 176 yards and two touchdowns.

Five different Bruin receivers finished the night with 20 or more yards.

The Bruins also got some help from redshirt senior running back Joshua Kelley, who ran the ball 34 times for 164 yards and four touchdowns, with 100 of those yards and three touchdowns coming in the first half alone.

Not only did Kelley eclipse the century mark in rushing yards for the third time in UCLA’s last four games, but he also became the first Bruin to rush for four touchdowns in a game since Myles Jack did so on Nov. 15, 2013.

The Sun Devils entered the night ranked No. 3 in the Pac-12 and No. 43 in the FBS in total defense. However, the Bruins were able to put up 393 yards of total offense, while also converting on 10 of their 17 third- and fourth-down conversions.

Meanwhile, the UCLA defense held Arizona State’s top offensive weapon – running back Eno Benjamin – in check. Benjamin carried the ball 13 times in the game for just 46 yards, his second-lowest rushing output of the season.

With the win, the Bruins have kept pace in the Pac-12 South, remaining just one game back of Utah and USC in the loss column. UCLA will host Colorado at the Rose Bowl on Nov. 2.