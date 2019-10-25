Sixth presidential debate to take place at UCLA’s Luskin School of Public Affairs

The sixth presidential debate will be held at UCLA on Dec. 19, during winter break.

The Democratic National Committee announced the debate Friday. The event will be held at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs and co-hosted by PBS NewsHour and Politico.

The format and moderators of the debate will be determined at a later unspecified date, according to a DNC press release.

Requirements for this debate will be stricter than previous debates. Candidates must meet new polling requirements and a fundraising requirement. They must receive 4% support in at least four qualifying polls, which can be national polls or early state polls for Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina or Nevada.

Alternatively, they can meet a 6% support threshold for two single-state polls, which can include Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina or Nevada. These polls must be released between Oct. 16 and Dec. 12, no later than a week before the debate.

Candidates must also meet a new fundraising requirement. They must amass donations from at least 200,000 unique donors in the United States, and 800 donors per state must be from 20 states at minimum.

PBS will air the debate live and stream it on its digital platforms. Politico will also stream the debate on its digital platforms.