Burglary reported in Hedrick Summit, marking 3rd this month on the Hill

October 24, 2019
A residential suite was broken into at Hedrick Summit on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. while the residents were present, police said. The UCPD alert said they are looking for an Asian woman with black, wavy, shoulder-length hair. (Emily Ng/Daily Bruin)

University police are searching for a woman involved in a hot prowl burglary Tuesday morning at Hedrick Summit.

A woman entered a residential suite in Hedrick Summit on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. while the resident was present, according to a UCPD crime alert. The woman was reported to be going through the resident’s personal property.

UCPD described the woman as Asian with black, wavy, shoulder-length hair. At the time of the incident, she was wearing black and white Adidas track pants, according to the report.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. Police did not confirm whether anything had been taken.

The case is currently under investigation. Anyone with information can call UCPD at 310-825-1491.

 

