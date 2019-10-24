Brush fire reported in Sepulveda Basin, 7 miles from campus

A brush fire visible from campus erupted in the Sepulveda Basin on Thursday afternoon, about 7 miles from UCLA.

The blaze was reported at 4:03 p.m. at the intersection of Woodley Avenue and Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Nicholas Prange said. Initially 2 acres, the fire has since grown and is moving southwest with the wind, Prange said. A plume of smoke could be seen from campus and students could smell smoke in the air.

Westwood had an air quality index of 61, or moderate, as of 5 p.m.

UCLA is monitoring the air quality and will issue a BruinAlert if it should reach unhealthy levels, said Assistant Vice Chancellor of UCLA Housing & Hospitality Services Peter Angelis in an email statement.

Housing dispatch and Residential Life staff will be able to respond to any student questions regarding the smell of smoke or other fire-related questions later today, Angelis added.

There are no evacuation orders at this time but LAFD is advising residents near the fire to monitor local news, pack up essential belongings and get their cars ready for potential evacuation orders.

“When we say gather your essentials we don’t mean your PS4,” Prange said. “Gather your passport, birth certificate, water and food.”

Ground teams are fighting the wildfire with assistance from helicopters, Prange added.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.