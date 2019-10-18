Friday, October 18
Gallery: UCLA football secures second win of season with victory over Stanford
Gallery: Baseball’s failure to comeback leads to loss against USC
A crosstown rivalry match versus USC took to Dodgers Stadium, where the Bruins continued their two-game losing streak
Women’s soccer clinches Pac-12 title with win over Oregon
The UCLA women’s soccer team clinched the Pac-12 championship with a 2-0 win over Oregon Sunday
Gallery: UCLA football defeats Cal after five straight losses
UCLA ended its losing streak overtaking Cal 37-7