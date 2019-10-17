Act proposed by House of Representatives would make college more affordable

A new bill in the House of Representatives could overhaul the higher education system.

The College Affordability Act, which was introduced by the House Committee on Education and Labor on Tuesday, aims to lower the cost of college, improve the quality of higher education and increase student opportunities, according to a press release from the committee.

The press release stated that the legislation seeks to reduce the cost of college education by increasing state and federal investments into public universities.

The CAA would work to build federal-state partnerships that encourage states to invest in higher education through increased federal funding to states that offer free community college and continued financial investment in public universities, according to a fact sheet from the committee.

The committee claims the bill would also work to make college more affordable for low- and middle-income students by increasing Pell Grants to cover a greater portion of tuition.

Additionally, the legislation would work to make student loans easier to understand and pay off by eliminating hidden fees, replacing current payment plans with a fixed payment plan and an income-based payment plan and offering more generous repayment options.

The CAA also aims to provide relief to existing borrowers through lower interest rates and the expansion of the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, which forgives student loans for those who work for the government or nonprofit organizations.

The press release also said the new legislation would work to increase support for low-income students and students of color by allowing Pell Grants for short-term programs, providing services to keep students in school and repealing the ban on Pell Grants for incarcerated students.

The bill will update the Higher Education Act for the first time in over 10 years using about $400 billion in funding, according to The New York Times.