Weekend matches result in 1 loss, 1 win for women’s volleyball

It was a tale of two games for the Bruins.

UCLA women’s volleyball (9-6, 4-2 Pac-12) fell in a three-set match to No. 18 Utah (13-4, 5-1) on Friday, but recovered to sweep Colorado (8-8, 0-6) on Sunday afternoon. With the Friday loss, the Bruins dropped out of first place in the conference, and now share second place with No. 11 Washington and No. 24 Washington State.

Senior setter Cali Thompson said the team played differently in the two matches, as UCLA got off to a slow start against Utah but adjusted accordingly against Colorado.

“We had a slow start, and things weren’t clicking as they had been before,” Thompson said. “(Utah was) serving really well, and so that was pressing us, and then with their blocking, they were really disciplined … So (against Colorado we were) trying to get better at the things that Utah did really well, so that we could persevere in those areas.”

The Bruins were outhit by the Utes .346 to .156, and recorded 37 kills to Utah’s 51. Three Utes collected double-digit kills, while only one Bruin – junior outside hitter Mac May, who finished with 13 – had more than eight.

Coach Michael Sealy said the reason Utah was able to dominate UCLA on the attack was the Bruins’ weak serving in the match.

“First couple sets we were serving so easy, and (the Utes) ran their offense in the high percentage,” Sealy said. “In the third set, we served tougher and caused more problems, so if we’re going to go against a good team and play timid, we’re going to get smashed.”

UCLA held a lead for a collective three points over the first two sets. After losing the sets 25-17 and 25-16, respectively, the Bruins went back and forth with the Utes in the third set, as neither team held more than a three point lead at any point.

UCLA staved off two match points for Utah at 24-23 and 26-25, but the Utes finished the set with two kills to win 28-26 and secure the sweep.

It was a different story Sunday, when UCLA defeated Colorado in three sets.

“This was a game where you’re going in and they’re dangerous, but they’re 0-5 in conference, so it’s like you have nothing to gain – you’re supposed to win on paper,” Sealy said. “That can be a dangerous situation and I thought our team was pretty focused and did a good job.”

The Bruins were down early in set one at 6-5, but a kill from May started a run in which UCLA scored 20 of the next 29 points to win the set 25-15. The Bruins proceeded to win the second set 25-23 to go ahead 2-0 in the match.

In the third set, the teams were tied at seven before the Bruins pulled away, eventually winning the set 25-18 to clinch the three-set win.

May led all players with 18 kills while recording only one attacking error, as UCLA outhit Colorado .340 to .121. The Buffaloes recorded 23 attack errors, matching their previous season-high in errors.

“We were definitely just keeping the pressure on them,” May said. “After they would make one error we would go back to that same person and try and get them to make another error,” May said.

The Bruins will go on the road again next weekend to face Oregon on Friday and Oregon State on Sunday.