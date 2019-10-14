Monday, October 14

“Hangover Helper:” Chili Cheese Toast

October 14, 2019
Daily Bruin’s Music | fine arts editor Brooke Cuzick makes chili cheese toast designed to help cure hangovers inspired by a recipe in Lauren Shockey’s new cookbook, “Hangover Helper.”

Disclaimer: Certain details from the original recipe in Shockey’s cookbook were altered for convenience purposes.

