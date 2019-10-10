Report Card: While football’s defense and kicking disappoint, returners shine

UCLA football is sitting at 1-5 halfway through coach Chip Kelly’s second season at the helm. With injuries, suspensions and comebacks defining the season so far, it’s time to take a look at how each position group is performing at the season midpoint. Next up, the defense and special teams.

Defensive line: C-

The Bruins’ pass rush has improved ever so slightly in 2019, but that isn’t really thanks to the defensive line.

Redshirt junior defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa and redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Odua Isibor have recorded one sack each, but they are the only defensive linemen to take down an opposing quarterback in 2019. That puts the linemen on pace for four combined sacks by season’s end, one fewer than the five they mustered up in 2018.

Without getting any interior pressure on opposing quarterbacks, UCLA has allowed 340.7 passing yards per game – good for second-worst in the country and the most the Bruins have allowed in program history.

Part of that is because of the scheme and the secondary, but without an active defensive front attacking them, inexperienced and inferior quarterbacks have regularly torn UCLA apart.

Odighizuwa and sophomore defensive tackle Atonio Mafi have combined for seven tackles for a loss, so UCLA hasn’t been held out of the backfield entirely. The Bruins’ 162.7 rushing yards allowed per game are the fewest they’ve let up since 2014, but it’s still more than coach Kelly’s defenses ever allowed against Oregon.

Linebackers: B-

The reason the Bruins are on pace to beat their sack total from last year is their deep linebacking crops.

Ever since redshirt senior linebacker Keisean Lucier-South returned to the team for conference play, the unit has become much more active and disruptive in the backfield. Seven of UCLA’s nine sacks, a third of its forced fumbles and half of its fumble recoveries have come courtesy of the linebackers.

Redshirt senior linebacker Josh Woods has made a successful comeback from knee surgery, playing full starter’s snaps and picking up 27 tackles through six games. Woods, senior linebacker Lokeni Toailoa and redshirt junior linebacker Leni Toailoa have combined for eight tackles for loss, but the trio has struggled in pass coverage.

Senior linebacker Krys Barnes has been the standout, however, leading the team with 42 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss. He has consistently patrolled the middle of the field and has been arguably the defense’s most reliable link.

Even with senior linebacker Tyree Thompson failing to make an appearance, the depth is there at linebacker. But outside Barnes, no one has really made a major impact, and linebackers are one of the reasons for the easy completions over the middle.

Secondary: D+

As mentioned above, the Bruins’ secondary is one of the worst in the country.

Junior cornerback Darnay Holmes came into the season as a potential first-round NFL Draft pick and one of the country’s most dynamic playmakers. Holmes has shown glimpses of his shutdown skills since returning from an early-season injury, but his performances against Washington State and Oregon State have been historically bad.

Sophomore safety Stephan Blaylock has been a solid ball hawk over the middle, racking up 34 tackles in addition to two pass breakups and a forced fumble. He has had major issues tackling, however, and he isn’t the only one.

The Bruins allow their opponents to convert on third down 45.7% of the time, ranking 110th in the country. A lot of that has to do with missed tackles and loose coverage on the sidelines, something that is more on defensive coordinator Jerry Azzinaro than the defensive backs.

In the midst of the mayhem in the secondary, redshirt freshman defensive back Rayshad Williams has comfortably stepped into a starting role. Although he has still allowed several touchdowns over the past three weeks, Williams has become slightly more reliable as the year has gone on.

Overall – putting pleasantly surprising breakouts aside – UCLA’s defensive backs have posted several inexcusable outings in 2019, which is why they’re on track to boast the worst pass defense the program has ever seen.

Kicking/punting: C+

Senior kicker JJ Molson’s miss against Arizona is still hanging over the Bruins.

Instead of forcing overtime and picking up a comeback victory, Molson’s 39-yard attempt sailed wide right and he dropped to 2-for-5 on field goals for the season. He hit his one attempt against Oregon State on Saturday to improve to 50%, but his misses have been costly.

Molson is a perfect 20-for-20 on extra-point attempts this season, keeping his reputation and season afloat, but he is still on pace to set a career-low in points scored.

There were high hopes for punter Wade Lees when the 31-year-old transferred from Maryland to UCLA in the offseason. Lees has had some solid punts – including five that have landed inside the 20 and one that went 72 yards – but a few of his best efforts have been called off due to avoidable penalties.

Returners: A



The return unit’s high mark all boils down to the Washington State game.

Without redshirt junior running back Demetric Felton’s 100-yard kickoff return touchdown and redshirt freshman wide receiver Kyle Philips’ 69-yard punt return touchdown, the Bruins’ comeback effort in Pullman, Washington would have fallen short and UCLA would be 0-6. The return teams solidified their importance to the Bruins’ success in that game, but that isn’t to minimize their overall accomplishments.

UCLA ranks 12th in the nation in yards per kickoff return with 27.9 and third in the country with 23 yards per punt return. With so much of the focus being on the losses and disappointments for the 2019 Bruins, their two dynamic return men have been diamonds in the rough.