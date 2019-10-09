Election board chair announces ballot for fall special election

Undergraduate student government officials announced the ballot for the fall special election at their meeting Tuesday.

The fall special election is being held to fill the positions of General Representative 2, General Representative 3 and Financial Supports commissioner since no one ran for those positions during the spring election.

There are seven students running for two general representative positions. The Financial Supports commissioner candidate is running unopposed. All of the candidates are running independently, as opposed to running on a slate.

Election board chair Kyana Shajari, who was reappointed chair after the spring election, previously cited a lack of publicity and a quick turnaround to account for the lack of candidates for the 2019 spring election.

Shajari was appointed weeks into the spring election season after the council ousted the previous election chair, Richard White. Despite previous election difficulties the election board faced, and a special meeting to address some missed deadlines, Shajari said she thinks this election will go smoothly.

Candidates can spend a maximum of $450 on campaign expenses, a $150 decrease from last year. The council voted Aug. 14 to decrease the limit in an attempt to make the election more equitable and accessible for students.

Voting for the fall special election begins Oct. 28 and the election board will announce results Oct. 31 by 4 p.m.

General Representative

Brandon Broukhim (Independent)

Harman Singh (Independent)

Justin Suarez (Independent)

Matthew Richard (Independent)

Michaela Capps (Independent)

Orion Smedley (Independent)

Walker Cook (Independent)

Financial Supports commissioner