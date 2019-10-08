Women’s soccer player finds success in third position in as many years with team

Karina Rodriguez has been on the move this season.

The junior scored one goal in No. 16 UCLA women’s soccer’s (7-3-1, 1-2 Pac-12) first conference victory over Arizona State on Sunday, when she started at midfielder for the first time.

Rodriguez was a starting center back for the Bruins in 2018, but with the addition of junior transfer center back Lucy Parker, Rodriguez moved to outside back for this year. She moved to midfield over the weekend in the absence of midfielders senior Jessie Fleming and freshman Rachel Lowe.

Last year, Rodriguez played 1,978 minutes – the most time played by any Bruin in 2018. Even from her center back position, Rodriguez recorded 11 shots and scored three goals.

“I’ve definitely been in a lot of new positions this season,” Rodriguez said. “Wherever the team needs me – that’s where I want to be. I’m going to do the best I can do and play to the best of my ability, and hopefully that helps us continue to win.”

Although she was making her debut in the midfield, Rodriguez was quick to record the Bruins’ third goal of the night – her first of the season – with a quick tap into the lower left corner off a cross from junior forward Ashley Sanchez in the 19th minute.

“We have so much confidence in (Rodriguez),” Sanchez said. “She’s really versatile and can kind of go anywhere and learn really quickly. I’m just really impressed with her taking on new roles.”

Junior midfielder Viviana Villacorta also scored her first goal of the season against the Sun Devils, despite having started every game at center midfielder.

Villacorta said she witnessed firsthand just how valuable Rodriguez was to the Bruins’ midfield – and to the entire team.

“I think (Rodriguez) is a great midfielder and she’s one of the leaders on our team,” Villacorta said. “Seeing her versatility – playing center back and then outside back and now in the midfield – really shows how coachable she is. She has the skills to play in each one of those positions and it’s really great having a player like that.”

Although Rodriguez entered the season exclusively playing center back, she played outside back in the Bruins’ first 10 games of 2019, recording a total of 7 shots.

The junior said this first change took some getting used to.

“It took me a couple games to find my groove on the outside,” Rodriguez said. “Lately, I’ve been able to produce a lot of crosses, get a lot of corners and get some shots off. I continue to be dangerous on the flank and try to create opportunities for my teammates.”

But Rodriguez couldn’t get too comfortable in the back line this season. As the Bruins’ lineup and bench availability changed, so did Rodriguez’s position on the field.

Coach Amanda Cromwell said Rodriguez filled the hole in the Bruins’ starting lineup nicely.

“We know what she can do as a defender, as someone who gets into the attack,” Cromwell said. “It’s nice to be able to put her in multiple spots, to have someone to be in the right spots to be a ball-winner.”

UCLA will attempt to lengthen its conference winning streak Thursday when it takes on Colorado. The starting positions for the Bruins have not yet been announced.