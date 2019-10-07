Bruins defeat fellow Bruins in men’s tennis doubles championship

It was an all-Bruins doubles final in San Diego.

UCLA men’s tennis sent four representatives south to play in the Aztec Fall Invitational at the Aztec Tennis Center. All four participants recorded final appearances at the tournament, creating a doubles final that featured two Bruin teams. The four teammates also competed in two different singles draws and recorded mixed results.

“They know doubles very well and are very experienced with it,” said coach Billy Martin. “You have to say those guys are looking sharp and certainly looking like they deserve to be playing doubles this season.”

Junior Bryce Pereira and redshirt junior Connor Rapp teamed up for doubles play while sophomores Max Wild and and Eric Hahn paired up to compete in the same bracket. Both teams advanced through the first three rounds of the tournament before meeting each other in the finals.

“In those situations, I just stay in the shadows and watch,” Martin said.

Pereira and Rapp went on to defeat their Bruin counterparts 6-1 in the final to earn the doubles championship of the invitational.

In the singles bracket, Hahn defeated UC San Diego’s Cody Duong and UC Irvine’s Mark Peneff before falling to University of San Diego’s Nico Borter 6-1, 6-3 in the semifinal of the Aztec Flight.

Hahn redeemed his semifinal loss, notching a 6-1, 6-1 victory over San Diego State’s David Hough in the third playoff match of the bracket.

Wild competed in the Warrior Flight and earned wins against Grand Canyon’s Julian Mueller and Arizona’s Hiroki Sakagawa to advance to the semifinals of the draw.

“I was fired up to play (Sakagawa),” Wild said. “Any Pac-12 opponent is one that I want to do well against.”

Wild fell in the semifinals 6-3, 6-3 to San Diego’s Sacchitt Sharrma but earned a walkover win against Pepperdine’s Evan Shamlian for third place.

“(Sharrma) was a bigger guy, played big and had a big serve as well,” Wild said. “So one or two mistakes on my serve game … and that was the match.”

Rapp advanced to the quarterfinal of the Aztec Flight in his singles campaign, while Pereira recorded two singles victories before conceding a walkover loss in the final of the Warrior Consolation bracket.

The Bruins will now prepare for the UCSB Classic on Friday in Santa Barbara.