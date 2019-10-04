Week one: BruinCard updates, student athlete pay and Harvard admissions controversy

This Week in the News serves as The Quad’s space for reflection on current events at and around UCLA. Every week, Daily Bruin staffers will analyze some of the most significant stories to keep readers up to speed.

We’ve had an exciting first week back on campus, and this week’s stories are dealing with compensation for athletes and yet another admissions scandal. Here are the Quad’s picks for the biggest stories to start off the new year.

On Monday morning Governor Gavin Newson signed Senate Bill 206 into law. Coined the Fair Pay to Play Act, this law will allow student athletes to profit from their name, image or likeness when it is used by the university beginning Jan. 2023.

The NCAA has voiced opposition to this law. It believes that the bill will blur the lines between professional and student athletes and give California schools an unfair advantage in the recruitment process. Despite the resistance and intimidation from the NCAA and Pac-12, however, California state senators intend to sustain this law.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline will now be printed on the back of BruinCards thanks to the efforts of USAC general representative Eduardo Solis last year. His team worked diligently to ensure students had this lifeline on hand at all times.

The NSPL is a network of crisis centers that provide emotional support for callers. In response to the concern that students may not look at the back of their card, he said, “Even though a lot of people may not read or look at the back of the BruinCards, there are still some people who are going to look at it,” he said. “It might not help all the 33,000 undergrads, but it might help some and that’s more than enough.”

Students say roommate swap process inconvenient, time-consuming

Students have spoken and it has come to UCLA’s attention that swapping roommates might be harder than it needs to be.

Currently the process of switching roommates is incredibly long and strenuous, according to some students who have attempted it. While this is partially due to limited space, as expressed by the housing department, it may also be due to the many steps required by Residential Life.

Some of these steps include finding a new roommate, an online application process and meetings with resident assistants.

Federal judge finds Harvard admissions process constitutional

A federal judge ruled Tuesday that Harvard University did not discriminate against Asian American students in the college admissions process. The judge expressed that while the process is imperfect, it does meet Supreme Court precedents.

The lawsuit was filed back in November of 2014 by the non-profit Students for Fair Admissions. They claimed that affirmative action was used by Harvard to discriminate against Asian American minorities.

Though the ruling was not in their favor, SFFA plans to appeal the decision.