LAPD responds to report of man wielding knife at Wilshire Boulevard, Veteran Avenue

October 4, 2019
Police responded to a call regarding a man allegedly with a knife at the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Veteran Avenue on Friday. He reportedly drew the knife after entering into a dispute with another man. (Niveda Tennety/Assistant Photo editor)

A man allegedly wielding a knife prompted a police response at the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Veteran Avenue on Friday.

Police received a call at 12:30 p.m. that a man was wielding a knife but when officers arrived the man was gone, LAPD public information officer Tony Im said. Nobody was reported stabbed, he added.

Willie D. Frazier Jr., 67, said the man started a dispute with him by tearing up his cardboard. It was then that the suspect pulled a knife on Frazier, said one Wilshire building security guard Shawniece Swazo.

“So he pulled out a knife and I started swinging my briefcase,” Frazier said. “He had some real sharp instrument about 3 feet (from me).”

Police officers temporarily patrolled the intersection and attempted to locate the man but were unable to do so, Im said. Police left the area shortly after 1 p.m.

Contributing reports by Jintak Han, Daily Bruin senior staff.

