LAX to not allow any ride-hailing services to pick up travelers at terminal

Students flying in to Los Angeles International Airport will no longer be able to take Ubers or Lyfts directly from their terminals, starting Oct. 29.

LAX will be designating a specific parking lot next to Terminal 1, located at 9160 Sky Way, for passengers being picked up by ride-hailing and taxi services, said an LAX spokesperson. Travelers being dropped off by taxis or rideshares will not be affected, the spokesperson said.

The services barred from picking up directly from the terminals are Ubers, Lyfts and the ride-hailing company Obli, as well as taxis, the spokesperson said.

Shuttle buses will be available regularly to bring passengers from each terminal to the parking lot, the spokerson said.

Passengers coming in to nearby terminals will also have the choice to walk, as the parking lot is about a three-minute walk from Terminal 1, the spokesperson said.

The airport, which is the second busiest airport in the nation, is currently undergoing $14 billion renovations of its roads and terminals in preparation for the 2028 Summer Olympics in LA, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“The move is intended to increase the capacity for traffic in the central terminal during a time we are experiencing significant curbspace (traffic),” the spokesperson said. “We have to do something to minimize traffic during the height of construction.”

The airport will release more comprehensive information Oct. 4 on social media and online, the spokesperson said.