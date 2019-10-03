Thursday, October 3

In the news:

LAX to not allow any ride-hailing services to pick up travelers at terminal

By and


Posted:
October 3, 2019
7:31 pm

California, International, News


Los Angeles International Airport will require curbside pickups by ride-hailing and taxi drivers to take place at a nearby parking lot at 9160 Skyway.(Tanmay Shankar/Assistant Photo editor)

Los Angeles International Airport will require curbside pickups by ride-hailing and taxi drivers to take place at a nearby parking lot at 9160 Skyway.(Tanmay Shankar/Assistant Photo editor)

 Share

 Tweet

Students flying in to Los Angeles International Airport will no longer be able to take Ubers or Lyfts directly from their terminals, starting Oct. 29.

LAX will be designating a specific parking lot next to Terminal 1, located at 9160 Sky Way, for passengers being picked up by ride-hailing and taxi services, said an LAX spokesperson. Travelers being dropped off by taxis or rideshares will not be affected, the spokesperson said.

The services barred from picking up directly from the terminals are Ubers, Lyfts and the ride-hailing company Obli, as well as taxis, the spokesperson said.

Shuttle buses will be available regularly to bring passengers from each terminal to the parking lot, the spokerson said.

Passengers coming in to nearby terminals will also have the choice to walk, as the parking lot is about a three-minute walk from Terminal 1, the spokesperson said.

The airport, which is the second busiest airport in the nation, is currently undergoing $14 billion renovations of its roads and terminals in preparation for the 2028 Summer Olympics in LA, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“The move is intended to increase the capacity for traffic in the central terminal during a time we are experiencing significant curbspace (traffic),” the spokesperson said. “We have to do something to minimize traffic during the height of construction.”

The airport will release more comprehensive information Oct. 4 on social media and online, the spokesperson said.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit
Kathryn Nucci |
Assistant News editor

Nucci is the 2019-2020 Assistant News editor for the Features & Student Life beat. She was previously a contributor for the Campus Politics beat from 2018-2019 and Copy staff from 2017-2019.

contact

Martín Bilbao

Bilbao is the Assistant News editor for City and Crime. He is a fourth-year political science student who previously worked as a News contributor for Features and Student Life.

contact

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2019 the Daily Bruin