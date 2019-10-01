UCPD safety report cites rise in sexual assault reports, fall in liquor violations

Reported instances of sexual assault on campus rose in 2018 by nearly 40%, according to an annual crime statistics report released by university police.

UCPD released the 2019 Annual Security & Fire Safety Report on Monday. The report compiles statistics on all crimes reported to UCPD, UCLA’s Title IX Office and various other campus security authorities. It covers campus buildings, on-campus residence halls, all university-owned apartments, fraternity and sorority houses and the streets surrounding the university.

Total reported instances of sexual assault increased from 58 to 81 from 2017 to 2018, according to the report. Reported sexual assaults also increased between 2016 and 2017 by 38%, with 42 instances reported in 2016.

UCPD Lt. Kevin Kilgore said he thinks more prevalent education about sexual assault has resulted in a rise of reports.

“There’s a few different points that probably contributed to that increase,” Kilgore said. “And that’s increased education and awareness of sexual violence and survivor rights, both by UCPD and our campus partners such as (UCLA Student Affairs and the Dean of Students.)”

Kilgore also said that there has been an increase in ways victims can report sexual assault.

“Those crimes can be reported to UCPD, to Title IX and to various (security authorities) on campus as well,” Kilgore said.

The 2019 report also indicated an increase in sexual assault reports to campus security authorities, individuals on campus responsible for campus security or those specifically designated by the university to receive crime reports, Kilgore added.

Most other reported incidents of crime, such as burglaries, aggravated assaults and motor vehicles thefts, saw a decrease in 2018.

In particular, arrests for liquor violations dropped from 19 in 2017 to one in 2018. Liquor violations include breaking laws that regulate the manufacture, sale and use of alcohol.

The report differentiates between arrests for liquor violations and university disciplinary actions for liquor violations. 2018 also saw over 100 fewer disciplinary referrals for liquor violations, with 382 referrals in 2018 compared to 503 in 2017, according to the report.

“I would like to think that increased education by UCPD, by Student Affairs, Dean of Students, campus partners such as fraternity and sorority life and various educational programs have provided greater awareness of alcohol and alcohol awareness violations,” Kilgore said.