Board of Regents begins search for new UC president with creation of committee

The chair of the University of California Board of Regents announced a special committee to select the next president of the UC in a press release Friday.

Regents chair John Pérez appointed Regents Michael Cohen, Gareth Elliott, Cecilia Estolano, Sherry Lansing, Lark Park and Richard Sherman to the special committee, with Elliott serving as the chair of the committee and Lansing serving as the vice chair.

Current UC President Janet Napolitano announced she would be stepping down as president of the system effective Aug. 1, 2020, at the September meeting of the Board of Regents at UCLA. Napolitano, who took over as UC president in September 2013, is the first female president of the University system.

Student Regent Hayley Weddle and Alumni Regent William Um will also serve on the special committee, as well as Gov. Gavin Newsom and Pérez, who will serve as ex officio members.

The special committee will consult with advisory committees of students, staff and alumni on the criteria they will be considering for the next president, and will choose an executive search firm to help with the process. The chair of the Academic Council – the administrative branch of the Academic Senate – will also appoint an academic advisory committee to help screen candidates.