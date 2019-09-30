Monday, September 30

Fair Pay to Play Act passed despite continued NCAA opposition

September 30, 2019
Gov. Gavin Newsom passed Senate Bill 206 on Monday morning, nine months after the original draft was proposed by Sen. Nancy Skinner. The bill, often referred to as the Fair Pay to Play Act, will allow California collegiate athletes to earn money from the use of their name, image and likeness. (Creative Commons photo by Steven Pavlov)

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 206 – also known as the Fair Pay to Play Act – on Monday morning, allowing collegiate athletes in California to profit from their name, image or likeness starting in January 2023.

The bill started with Sen. Nancy Skinner in February and passed unanimously in the California State Legislature Sept. 10. Monday’s signing of the bill took place on Lebron James’ HBO show, “The Shop,” after James and other professional athletes had voiced support of the Fair Pay to Play Act for months.

The NCAA, however, has outwardly opposed the bill on the grounds that it would blur lines between collegiate and professional sports as well as give California universities an unfair advantage in recruiting since the other 49 states would continue operating without any such legislation.

SB 206 does not allow athletes to be paid directly by their schools, but makes it illegal for colleges to prevent players from signing endorsements or similar deals to make money – which, the NCAA argues, would attract top athletes to universities with the Fair Pay to Play Act enacted.

The initial reaction from the NCAA in June was to prohibit any schools that enact SB 206 from competing in the league. Doing so would mean banning Stanford, UCLA and USC – the three schools with the most NCAA championships – and so California representatives continued to push for the bill despite the apparent threats.

But the NCAA is expected to challenge SB 206 in court moving forward.

