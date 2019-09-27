Powell Library’s bells ring in school year with playlist starring alumni’s music

The playlist for the campus’ bells will be slightly different this year.

The Powell Library bell will be playing music written by UCLA alumni twice a day for the rest of the year, UCLA Library announced during a small ceremony on the front steps of the library on Thursday.

To kick off the Ringing the Way initiative, UCLA Library played “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” by UCLA alumnus Randy Newman. The song, featured in the movie “Toy Story,” was chosen to welcome students back to campus, said Matthew Vest, a UCLA music librarian who spoke at the ceremony.

UCLA’s carillon – the electronic bells atop Powell Library – will play “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” at noon and 5 p.m. every day until a new song is introduced later in fall quarter, Vest said. The library will then continue to introduce new songs throughout the year and play them in rotation, he said.

The version of the song played on the carillon was arranged by Nick Carlozzi, a graduate music student, and Vest. Carlozzi played the song on the carillon’s controls in the Schoenberg Music Hall.

Ringing the Way is a part of UCLA Library’s OpenUCLA initiative for the UCLA Centennial. The centennial celebration is a yearlong fundraiser event to celebrate the 100th anniversary of UCLA’s founding, and it includes initiatives by various campus entities such as a traveling exhibit to showcase UCLA’s history advocating for equality and a data project to highlight opportunity in LA for schoolchildren.

Anybody on campus can hear music composed by UCLA alumni, Vest said. Ringing the Way is intended to promote open access to UCLA’s research and resources, he added.

“The project transforms the bells into a sound beacon for the library, and is a metaphor for the library’s commitment to open access,” Vest said.

Daniela Sandoval, a fourth-year Spanish community and culture student, said the idea seemed cool, although she hadn’t heard about the ceremony in advance.

“It’s one of those things you never even notice,” Sandoval said. “I think if they’re trying to get people’s attention there should be a sign around … because that’s pretty neat. I didn’t even know (Randy) Newman was an (alumnus).”

UCLA Library will hold a competition this winter for current students to submit original musical works of any style and genre to be played atop Powell Library. The winning piece will also be published in the UCLA Music Library.