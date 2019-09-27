Center for Health Management chair created following Centennial campaign donation

A UCLA alumnus, among others, contributed to a $1 million donation to create a new faculty chair position in the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health’s newest center, according to a university press release.

The Paul Torrens Chair, established within the Center for Health Management and the Department of Health Policy and Management, will support a faculty member with health care management expertise.

The chair was named after Paul Torrens, a professor emeritus who has been a Fielding School faculty member since 1972.

Torrens is an expert in health care organization and has served as a health care manager of both hospitals and health organizations. He has also served as a health policy expert to governmental and nongovernmental organizations in the United States and in 18 foreign countries.

The gift, from the Don S. Levin Trust and Edna and Tom Gordon, is a part of the UCLA Centennial Campaign, the UCLA fundraising campaign meant to celebrate the university’s 100th year since its establishment. The Fielding School of Public Health has raised $133 million of its $160 million goal, according to the centennial campaign website.

The new health management center under which the chair is housed was established with another million dollar gift from the Sinaiko Innovation Fund for Healthcare Management.